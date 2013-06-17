US STOCKS-Wall Street looks set to open higher
* Futures up: Dow 39 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended off their highs as investors speculated on the outlook for possible changes in the Federal Reserve's stimulus program at a meeting later this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.90 points, or 0.73 percent, at 15,180.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.34 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,639.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.58 points, or 0.83 percent, at 3,452.13.
