BRIEF-Bank of India cuts 3-month MCLR by 10 BPS from June 7
* Cuts 3-month MCLR by 10 BPS from June 7; retains overnight and one-month MCLR Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sezLvU) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 18 The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers like Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 102.10 points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,907.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.07 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,372.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 32.56 points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,942.60.
* Cuts 3-month MCLR by 10 BPS from June 7; retains overnight and one-month MCLR Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sezLvU) Further company coverage:
* Asian currencies fall on risk aversion * Won is the worst performer on weak equities * Indian rupee flat ahead of policy rate decision (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy June 7 Most Asian currencies edged lower ahead of a series of economic and political events on Thursday, as investors braced for the possibility of extreme moves in the market. Three key events -- UK elections, a European Central Bank policy meeting and testimony by