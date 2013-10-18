BRIEF-India cenbank announces revised prompt corrective action framework for banks
* Provisions of the revised PCA framework will be effective from April 1, 2017
NEW YORK Oct 18 The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second consecutive day on Friday as positive earnings from Google, Morgan Stanley and others lifted investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.98 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,396.63, according to the latest available data. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.23 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,744.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 51.13 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,914.28.
For the week, the Dow rose 1 percent, the S&P was up 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 3.2 percent.
Apr 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.73 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.49/6.58 3 YEARS 6.66/6.73 4 YEARS 6.76/6.84 5 YEARS 7.01/7.08 7 YEARS 6.96/7.26 10 YEARS 6.89/7.19 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the si