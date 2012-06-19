NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve will agree to extend stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover and the euro zone debt crisis worsens.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.66 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,837.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.22 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,358.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 34.43 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,929.76.