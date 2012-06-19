US STOCKS-Bank stocks drive Wall St to all-time highs
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve will agree to extend stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover and the euro zone debt crisis worsens.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.66 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,837.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.22 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,358.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 34.43 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,929.76.
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup