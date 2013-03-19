NEW YORK, March 19 The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday, but pared losses late in the day after lawmakers in Cyprus rejected a proposed tax on bank deposits.

The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 3.84 points, or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 14,455.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 3.75 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,548.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.50 points, or 0.26 percent, to close unofficially at 3,229.10.