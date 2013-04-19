NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as
earnings from Google and other companies boosted
technology shares, but it wasn't enough to prevent the S&P 500
from suffering its worst week since November.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.37 points or
0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 14,547.51. The S&P 500
gained 13.64 points or 0.88 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,555.25. The Nasdaq Composite added
39.69 points or 1.25 percent, to close unofficially at 3,206.06.
For the week, the Dow and the S&P 500 each fell 2.1 percent
and the Nasdaq lost 2.7 percent. It was the largest weekly
percentage decline of the year for all three indexes.