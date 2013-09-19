NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks retreated slightly on Thursday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's surprise decision to keep its stimulus intact, which had lifted the S&P 500 to a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.39 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,636.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,722.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.74 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,789.38.

The Nasdaq was kept in positive territory by Apple Inc shares, which rose 1.6 percent.