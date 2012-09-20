NEW YORK, Sept 20 The S&P 500 finished marginally lower on Thursday, but was able to rebound from most of the day's losses, a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.20 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 13,597.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched down 0.78 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,460.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 6.66 points, or 0.21 percent, to close unofficially at 3,175.96.