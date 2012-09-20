UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6
June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.05 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The S&P 500 finished marginally lower on Thursday, but was able to rebound from most of the day's losses, a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.20 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 13,597.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched down 0.78 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,460.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 6.66 points, or 0.21 percent, to close unofficially at 3,175.96.
June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.05 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction