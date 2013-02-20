US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
NEW YORK Feb 20 The S&P 500 posted its worst daily percentage decline since mid-November on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested the central bank may slow or stop buying assets sooner than expected.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 108.13 points, or 0.77 percent, to end unofficially at 13,927.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 18.99 points, or 1.24 percent, at 1,511.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 49.19 points, or 1.53 percent, at 3,164.41.
