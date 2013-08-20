NEW YORK Aug 20 The S&P 500 bounced on Tuesday to end a four-day losing skid, as earnings from Best Buy and TJX Cos helped buoy retailers and consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.53 points or 0.04 percent, to 15,004.21, the S&P 500 gained 6.46 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,652.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.504 points or 0.68 percent, to 3,613.59.