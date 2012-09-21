NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as Spain worked on reform measures in anticipation of a bailout package and Apple debuted its latest iPhone worldwide.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,625.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.74 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,464.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.09 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,195.05.

Shares of Apple rose 0.5 percent in early trading.