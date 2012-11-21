NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a fourth session, although trading volume was one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.38 points, or 0.38 percent, to end unofficially at 12,836.89. The S&P 500 gained 3.22 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,391.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.87 points, or 0.34 percent, to close unofficially at 2,926.55.