NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after Oracle Corp fell short of revenue expectations and worries about Cyprus's effect on the euro zone intensified.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 90.39 points, or 0.62 percent, to end unofficially at 14,421.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 12.91 points, or 0.83 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,545.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 31.59 points, or 0.97 percent, to close unofficially at 3,222.60.