NEW YORK Oct 21 Wall St closed flat on Monday as lackluster earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed concerns equities were overpriced and kept the S&P 500 from building significantly on last week's record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.09 points or 0.05 percent, to 15,391.56, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 points or 0 percent, to 1,744.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.771 points or 0.15 percent, to 3,920.049.