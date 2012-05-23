NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to end unofficially at 12,496.07. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,318.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.04 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at 2,850.12.