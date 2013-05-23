NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday
but finished sharply off their session lows as a rally in
Hewlett-Packard's shares offset worries about weak Chinese
manufacturing data and the prospects of the Federal Reserve
reducing its monetary stimulus.
HP soared 17.1 percent to $24.86 a day after raising
its profit outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 12.44 points,
or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 15,294.73. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index declined 4.81 points, or 0.29 percent,
to finish unofficially at 1,650.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index
slipped 3.88 points, or 0.11 percent, to close
unofficially at 3,459.42.