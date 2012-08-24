Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. stocks gained on Friday on news the European Central Bank is considering setting targets in a new bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone borrowing costs and on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 100.51 points, or 0.77 percent, to end unofficially at 13,157.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 9.04 points, or 0.64 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,411.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.39 points, or 0.54 percent, to close unofficially at 3,069.79.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq dipped 0.2 percent. The Dow and the S&P 500 broke six-week winning streaks, while the Nasdaq ended a five-week string.
June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.840 110.45 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3814 +0.10 Taiwan d