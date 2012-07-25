NEW YORK, July 25 The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.73 points, or 0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 12,676.05. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.42 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,337.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.75 points, or 0.31 percent, to close unofficially at 2,854.24.