NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, pulled lower by declines in heavy equipment maker Caterpillar after it cut its profit outlook, the latest high-profile company to signal growth will fall short of expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 101.60 points, or 0.75 percent, to 13,457.32. The S&P 500 fell 15.26 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,441.63. The Nasdaq Composite lost 43.06 points, or 1.36 percent, to 3,117.73.