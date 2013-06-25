NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks rose the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after strong housing and durable goods data reassured investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plans to wind down its economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.75 points or 0.69 percent, to 14,760.31, the S&P 500 gained 14.94 points or 0.95 percent, to 1,588.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.13 points or 0.82 percent, to 3,347.89.