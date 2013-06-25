Hong Kong shares fall, weighed by financials, Tencent
SHANGHAI, March 30 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by financials and index heavyweight Tencent, with weakness in mainland stocks also hurting sentiment.
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks rose the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after strong housing and durable goods data reassured investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plans to wind down its economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.75 points or 0.69 percent, to 14,760.31, the S&P 500 gained 14.94 points or 0.95 percent, to 1,588.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.13 points or 0.82 percent, to 3,347.89.
SHANGHAI, March 30 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by financials and index heavyweight Tencent, with weakness in mainland stocks also hurting sentiment.
* Says allotted 1.5 million equity shares to promoter group by converting 1.5 million equity share warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Society ST Bk Fac