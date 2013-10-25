BRIEF-PVP Ventures to consider issue of NCDs
* Says to consider and approve issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks extended their recent climb and the S&P 500 ended at a record high on Friday, helped by gains in technology shares after strong results from Microsoft and Amazon.com.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.07 points or 0.39 percent, to 15,570.28, the S&P 500 gained 7.71 points or 0.44 percent, to 1,759.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.401 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,943.361.
LONDON, April 12 European shares rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in financials stocks and carmakers, as first-quarter earnings season kicked off and a rise in the oil price underpinned energy stocks.