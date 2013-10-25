NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks extended their recent climb and the S&P 500 ended at a record high on Friday, helped by gains in technology shares after strong results from Microsoft and Amazon.com.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.07 points or 0.39 percent, to 15,570.28, the S&P 500 gained 7.71 points or 0.44 percent, to 1,759.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.401 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,943.361.