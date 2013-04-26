NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed in thin volume on Friday, though the market had a strong week overall despite a mixed bag of earnings and weak economic figures.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 11.90 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,712.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 2.91 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,582.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 10.72 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,279.26.