NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks ended up on Thursday, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-day losing streak, on positive data about the labor market.

However, further gains were limited as investors worried the clock was ticking for Washington lawmakers to reach deals that would avoid a government shutdown and a possible U.S. debt default.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.10 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,328.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.88 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,698.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.33 points, or 0.70 percent, at 3,787.43.