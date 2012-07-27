NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest level since May 4 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 187.95 points, or 1.46 percent, to end unofficially at 13,075.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 25.96 points, or 1.91 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,385.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to close unofficially at 2,958.09.

For the week, the Dow rose 2 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.1 percent.