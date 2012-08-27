BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies announces demise of CFO Ajay Prabhakar Joshi
* Announces demise of CFO Ajay Prabhakar Joshi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 27 Shares of Apple hit another record on Monday, cushioning the day's losses in a lightly traded market where investors are already looking ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,124.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.67 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,410.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.40 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,073.19.
* Announces demise of CFO Ajay Prabhakar Joshi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------