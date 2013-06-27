NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks climbed for a third straight day on Thursday after comments from several Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that the central bank would begin to reduce its stimulus efforts in the near future.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 114.43 points or 0.77 percent, to end unofficially at 15,024.57. The S&P 500 gained 9.94 points or 0.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,613.21. The Nasdaq Composite added 25.64 points or 0.76 percent, to close unofficially at 3,401.86.