NEW YORK Oct 28 The S&P 500 index closed at another record high on Monday as expectations were high that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at its meeting this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to end unofficially at 15,568.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.34 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,762.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.23 points, or 0.08 percent, to close unofficially at 3,940.13.