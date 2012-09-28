NEW YORK, Sept 28 Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy on Friday pushed stocks lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 48.84 points, or 0.36 percent, to end unofficially at 13,437.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 6.48 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,440.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to close unofficially at 3,116.23.

For the third quarter, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 percent, while the Dow rose 4.3 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 6.2 percent.