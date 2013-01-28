NEW YORK Jan 28 The S&P 500 eased slightly on Monday after an eight-day run of gains, its longest winning streak in eight years, while the Nasdaq edged higher as Apple shares rebounded.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 12.98 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,883.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.71 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,500.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.59 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,154.30.