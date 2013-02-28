NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday in a low-volume session, giving up modest gains late in the day.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.88 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 14,054.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,514.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.07 points, or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 3,160.19.