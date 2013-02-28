Hong Kong shares end at 23-month high, buoyed by property
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday in a low-volume session, giving up modest gains late in the day.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.88 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 14,054.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,514.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.07 points, or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 3,160.19.
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - Asian credits were holding up, despite weak Chinese economic data with investment-grade bonds tightening 1bp.