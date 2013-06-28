BRIEF-Pearl Polymers starts commercial production at Guwahati unit
* Says commenced commercial production at its Guwahati unit on Thursday, 30th March, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nRdCkV Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 The S&P 500 on Friday closed its strongest first half of the year since 1998 after reaching record highs in May on a rally underpinned by the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus.
On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 114.89 points or 0.76 percent, to end unofficially at 14,909.83. The S&P 500 slipped 6.92 points or 0.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,606.28. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.38 points or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 3,403.25.
The three major U.S. stock indexes ended the month of June in the red, snapping seven-month positive runs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq and a six-month streak on the Dow.
For the quarter, the Dow added 2.27 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2.36 percent and the Nasdaq gained 4.15 percent.
The S&P 500 closed the first half of 2013 up 12.6 percent to score its strongest first six months to a year since 1998.
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged down in sluggish trade on Friday, in line with broader Asia, but Indonesia eked out some early gains to hit a record high for the second time this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan retreated 0.5 percent, as investors balanced positions on the last day of the quarter, but was on track for a near 13 percent gain year to date. "At this point, the end of the quarter
** Education services provider CL Educate Ltd slides as much as 20.72 pct to 398 rupees from its IPO price of 502 rupees