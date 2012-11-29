NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as investors bought on sporadic dips in a market roiled by conflicting comments from Washington about high-stakes negotiations to avoid the "fiscal cliff."

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.71 points, or 0.28 percent, to end unofficially at 13,021.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 6.02 points, or 0.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,415.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 20.25 points, or 0.68 percent, to close unofficially at 3,012.03.