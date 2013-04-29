BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets 5000 wheel order from Europe
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks extended a rally on Monday, with the S&P 500 unofficially ending at an all-time high as growth-oriented stocks like energy and technology lead the way.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.21 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,817.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.29 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,593.53, surpassing the previous record of 1,593.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.76 points, or 0.85 percent, at 3,307.02.
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
KABUL, May 31 At least nine people were killed and more than 90 wounded were taken to Kabul hospitals after a huge car bomb exploded in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a public health official said, and the casualty total could rise.