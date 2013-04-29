NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks extended a rally on Monday, with the S&P 500 unofficially ending at an all-time high as growth-oriented stocks like energy and technology lead the way.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.21 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,817.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.29 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,593.53, surpassing the previous record of 1,593.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.76 points, or 0.85 percent, at 3,307.02.