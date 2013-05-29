NEW YORK May 29 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as high-yielding dividend stocks lost some of their luster after recent gains in U.S. Treasury bond yields.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 105.59 points, or 0.69 percent, to end unofficially at 15,302.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 11.69 points, or 0.70 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,648.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 21.37 points, or 0.61 percent, to close unofficially at 3,467.52.