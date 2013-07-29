US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors were cautious before this week's Federal Reserve meeting that could signal when the Fed might begin to scale back its stimulus efforts.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.79 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,523.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.21 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,685.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.02 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,599.14.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.