US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Monday as investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.65 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 13,073.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched down just 0.67 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,385.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.25 points, or 0.41 percent, to close unofficially at 2,945.84.
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories