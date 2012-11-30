NEW YORK Nov 30 The S&P 500 wrapped up its second positive week in a row on Friday, although it ended the day flat as politicians remain at odds about how to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.22 points, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 13,025.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.30 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 1,416.25. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.79 points, or 0.06 percent, to close unofficially at 3,010.24.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 1.5 percent.

For the month of November, though, the Dow slipped 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 1.1 percent.