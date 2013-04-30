NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks closed with
slight gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at another
all-time closing high on a rally in Apple and encouraging
economic data.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 21.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to end
unofficially at 14,839.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 3.96 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index
climbed 21.77 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at
3,328.79.
All three indexes ended with gains for the month.