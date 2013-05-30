BRIEF-Siemens Ltd and Sumitomo Electric get order for HVDC link
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
NEW YORK May 30 U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday on tepid economic data that eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to gradually decrease its policies to stimulate growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.26 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,326.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.16 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,654.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.78 points, or 0.69 percent, at 3,491.30.
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust drop on Tuesday * Silver off near one-month high hit in previous session (Updates prices, adds comment) By Arpan Varghese March 29 Gold inched down on Wednesday in the face of a key technical resistance and talks on further rate hikes this year saw the dollar move away from multi-month lows amid rising equities. "A resurgent U.S. dollar, along with higher U.S. yields and equities has taken the momentum out of the gold rally fo