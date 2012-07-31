NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday with traders' sights set again on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the economy and a possible new round of stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.33 points, or 0.49 percent, to end unofficially at 13,008.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.98 points, or 0.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,379.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 6.32 points, or 0.21 percent, to close unofficially at 2,939.52.

For the month of July, all three major U.S. stock indexes ended with gains. The Dow industrials advanced 1 percent in July, while the S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq edged up 0.2 percent.