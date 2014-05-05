Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended slightly higher as data showed strength in the services sector and Apple shares rallied, boosting the Nasdaq.

Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) rose 1.4 percent to end at $600.96, ending above the $600 level for the first time since October 2012.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 17.66 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,530.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 3.51 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,884.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 14.16 points, or 0.34 percent, at 4,138.06.

