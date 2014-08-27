Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 inched to another record high in a lethargic session, though a number of retail stocks traded heavily after reporting results.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.19 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,121.89, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 point to 2,000.03, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,569.62.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.