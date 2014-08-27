Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 inched to another record high in a lethargic session, though a number of retail stocks traded heavily after reporting results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.19 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,121.89, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 point to 2,000.03, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,569.62.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)