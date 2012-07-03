NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. stocks extended a rally
for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted
energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for
central bank stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.43 points,
or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 12,943.82. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to
finish unofficially at 1,374.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index
climbed 24.85 points, or 0.84 percent, to close
unofficially at 2,976.08.
An S&P index of energy shares rose 2.17 percent.