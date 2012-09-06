Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 244.52 points, or 1.87 percent, to 13,292.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 28.68 points, or 2.04 percent, to 1,432.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 66.55 points, or 2.17 percent, to 3,135.81.
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Monday compared with 6.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.80 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------