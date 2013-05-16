NEW YORK May 16 Dow and S&P 500 index futures turned lower on Thursday after U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the latest week and housing starts fell sharply.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 9 points.