NEW YORK Nov 29 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended mostly flat in thin holiday trading on Friday, but technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq to a 13-year high.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 10.92 points, or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 16,086.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.42 points, or 0.08 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,805.81. But the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.14 points, or 0.37 percent, to close unofficially at 4,059.89.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 1.7 percent.

For the month of November, the Dow rose 3.5 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 3.6 percent.