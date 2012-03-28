NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell, with commodity-related shares leading the decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 71.52 points, or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 13,126.21. The S&P 500 Index fell 6.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to close unofficially at 1,405.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.39 points, or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,104.96.