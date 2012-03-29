NEW YORK, March 29 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq shook off earlier losses to end slightly lower on Thursday, while the Dow industrials eked out gains as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy recently outperforming blue chips.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 19.45 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,145.82. The S&P 500 Index dipped 2.27 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,403.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 9.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to close unofficially at 3,095.36.