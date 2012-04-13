NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to end unofficially at 12,849.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 17.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 44.22 points, or 1.45 percent, to close unofficially at 3,011.33.

For this week, the Dow was down 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 was down 2 percent and the Nasdaq was down 2.2 percent. Those losses were piled on top of the declines in the previous holiday-shortened week, when the Dow fell 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.4 percent.