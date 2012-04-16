US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, April 16 The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 3 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 71.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 12,921.41. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.70 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,369.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 22.93 points, or 0.76 percent, to close unofficially at 2,988.40.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.